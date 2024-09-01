Robbie Chosen addition is a band-aid fix to a bigger Dolphins problem
By Brian Miller
Robbie Chosen spent his offseason on the West Coast in San Francisco. When the final cuts came, Chosen was out of work. The Miami Dolphins were full of holes in the wide receiver unit, so it made sense for Chosen to return.
Chosen played with the Dolphins last season, so he knows the system and what is expected. His addition to the team wasn't something Miami had to think a lot about. It simply made sense. The problem, however, is that Chosen isn't the answer to the Dolphins' lingering problems at wide receiver. He is a quick fix at best.
The real problem in Miami has nothing to do with the WR unit, the offensive lineman that continuously gets banged up, or the myriad of other injuries that have taken place this year and in years past. Consider the Dolphins are a week from their first game of the NFL season and already have nine players on injured reserve. They have another four on the PuP list—thirteen players that will not be available to start the season.
So why is this? Should we summarily disregard this as the freak nature of the NFL? Looking at other AFC East teams is a good place to start.
- Buffalo Bills - Five players on injured reserve no one on the PuP list.
- New England Patriots - Three players on injured reserve, three on the PuP list.
- New York Jets - Three on injured reserve, none on the PuP list.
That is a big difference between these three teams. Starting the season with nearly a quarter of your roster injured isn't a great way to head into the season. Considering that several other players have been banged up by the Dolphins as well, we have to start looking at the Dolphins trainers.
- Kyle Johnson - Head Trainer
- Troy Maurer - Associate Head Trainer - started in Miami in 1992.
- Naohisa Inoue - Associate Trainer - since 2007 started as a seasonal assistant trainer.
- Jon Boone - Dir. of Rehab/Ass. Assoc. Trainer - been with the Dolphins since 2018, starting as a physical therapist.
- Jasmin Grimes - Assistant Trainer since 2018 as a summer intern
The Dolphins have good trainers on their staff, so why does Miami consistently deal with injury after injury? Perhaps playing and practicing in the Florida heat is part of the problem. Other NFL teams train in conditions that are incredibly hot, but Miami seems to be getting banged up quite a bit more.
Other hot weather NFL teams practice and have had similar issues to what the Miami Dolphins have.
If we look at the Houston Texans, who practice in humid conditions, they have seven players on the IR heading into the season. In New Orleans, five players are on IR and three others are on the PuP list.
Regardless of the reason, the Dolphins have yet to figure out what the problem is. If there is a consistent year-to-year issue, it has become injuries. Miami continues to get hit by them, and this year, the wide receiver unit was hit harder than it has been in previous years. Miami has no answers, but they need to figure it out. But then again, we have been saying this for more than a few years.