Star wide receivers highlight Miami Dolphins Sunday night appearance at Philadelphia
Sunday Night Football should be a showcase of the NFL's top wide receiver talent with both the Dolphins and Eagles boasting.
Last offseason, there was plenty of movement when it came to the premier wideouts in the National Football League. The Kansas City Chiefs dealt Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins, the Green Bay Packers traded Devante Adams to the Raiders and the Tennessee Titans sent A.J. Brown to the Eagles.
On Sunday night in the City of Brotherly Love (and the home of the defending National League champion Philadelphia Phillies), this pair of home run threats may be ready to put on a show when the AFC East-leading Dolphins take on the NFC East-leading Eagles.
Entering this week’s action, Hill (814) and Brown (672) are 1-2 in the NFL, respectively, in receiving yardage. Obviously, both players are averaging over 100 yards per game. Ironically, both players have totaled exactly 42 catches.
The Dolphins’ explosive performer has totaled at least 150 receiving yards in four of his six outings, and already has as many touchdown receptions (6) as he did this past season (7). Meanwhile, Brown has finished with 120-plus receiving yards in each of his last four games.
Of course, these are far from the only star wide receivers at the disposal of quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts. The former also has a former first-round selection (2021) in speedster Jaylen Waddle at his disposal. He’s totaled a modest 24 grabs for 296 yards and a pair of scores. The Birds have their own former 2021 first-rounder in Devonta Smith, who is second on his team with 28 receptions, good for 334 yards and two touchdowns.
Just when you thought the star power at the position couldn’t get any brighter, the Eagles signed veteran Julio Jones on Tuesday afternoon.
It figures to be quite the show in Philadelphia on Sunday evening when the Dolphins and Eagles clash. It would be a big surprise if there’s a shortage of big passing plays. Can you feel it, coming in the air tonight?