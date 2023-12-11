Super Bowl odds: Dolphins leap to AFC favorite ahead of Monday Night Football
The Dolphins are now the favorites out of the AFC to win Super Bowl 58.
The Miami Dolphins have yet to play this week, but they've already won in some sense.
With the Kansas City Chiefs losing on Sunday, the Miami Dolphins have become the betting favorites out of the AFC to win the Super Bowl at some sportsbooks.
One of those sportsbooks is DraftKings, who has the Dolphins listed at +600 to win Super Bowl 58. Only the San Francisco 49ers have shorter odds at +250.
Miami Dolphins Super Bowl odds
Sure, things could change if the Dolphins manage to lose to the Titans tonight, but considering they're set as 14-point favorites, I don't think we need to worry much about that.
The Dolphins aren't fraudulent either. They rank near the top in many key metrics. One they lead the league in is "Net Yards per Play". Ahead of Money Night Football, the Dolphins have the best Net Yards per Play of any team in the NFL at +2.0. That's even better than the 49ers who come in at +1.8.
The Dolphins also thrive at home, sporting a Net Yards per Play on their home field of +2.8. We'll see that in full effect against the Titans on Monday night.
Even their defense, which struggled to start the year, has gotten healthy and as a result, has been much improved lately. They've given up just 4.2 yards per play over their last three games. That's the third-best mark in the NFL over that stretch.
If you haven't already, it's time to jump on the Dolphins bandwagon and start considering them legitimate Super Bowl contenders.
If you want to bet on them to win it all, you can do so at DraftKings Sportsbook. If you click the link below to sign up for an account, you'll instantly receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager!
Bet on the Dolphins at DraftKings now!
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.