Tahj Washington IR status will have big impact on Dolphins WR camp battle
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have signed a new wide receiver to their roster in Kyric McGowan. He will replace rookie seventh-round draft pick Tahj Washington, who was placed on IR. If there is good news for Washington, he can return under a new league rule that allows teams to bring back two IR players who were placed on the list prior to the final 53-man roster cuts.
In this case, the Dolphins can keep Washington without having to release him if he struggles in camp. Of course, there is always a downside, and in this case, Washington's season could end up being over before it can even begin:
The Dolphins placing Tahj Washington on IR is rough news for the rookie
Rarely will a seventh-round rookie return to an NFL roster after being put on IR in the same season. With Washington now out for the start of training camp, this will have an impact on the receivers room and one three-way competition just became a two-man race.
We know that Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Odell Beckham will make the team. OBJ was placed on the PUP list, but it isn't considered a big issue. It's also believed that Braxton Berrios will make the team, as will sixth-round rookie Malik Washington. That leaves one spot left on a unit that may only see six players make the final 53.
If this holds true, the Dolphins will have to decide if that sixth spot goes to Erik Ezukanma or River Cracraft. Both have the upside in that the coaches can debate over the other. Cracraft has been more consistent and available, but Ezukanma has a better skill set, at least on paper.
The Dolphins WRs room will no longer be a race between the three hopefuls and Washington being placed on IR actually makes the competition a lot more interesting, as fans can follow along camp reports to see which of the two are taking the lead.