Tee Higgins trade request has Miami Dolphins fans buzzing
By Brian Miller
If the Miami Dolphins want the best WR unit in the NFL, trading for Tee Higgins could make that happen.
Bengals WR Tee Higgins is done with the Bengals. He has requested a trade after not getting a new contract. Higgins said he has not heard any talk of a new deal since last March. Now, the Bengals will need to make a decision.
Higgins received the Franchise Tag from the Bengals and will get $21.5 million if he is not extended or traded this off-season. His request for a trade has Dolphins fans buzzing but realistically, the Dolphins can't afford him.
Miami could pony up a 2nd round draft pick and more to land the talented WR who would be a perfect 3rd wideout in the Dolphin's offense but the contract would be cost-prohibitive for a team that is still over the cap two days before the league's new year begins.
The thought of Higgins is far more intrguing when you don't look at the Dolphins roster.
If the Dolphins did want to add another body to the WR unit, and make no mistake they will, there are other FA WRs that could be more realistic. The Dolphins currently have Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Erik Ezukanma under contract along with some developmental players.
Here are some players to watch as the 'tampering' market opens today.
- Curtis Samuel - Commanders
- Gabe Davis - Buffalo - Davis has been a player that many Dolphins fans have hoped could join the team in Miami. He won't be nearly as expensive as Higgins but would add a physical player to the roster at the position.
- Tyler Boyd - Bengals
- DeVante Parker - The Patriots could release Parker if they can't find a trade partner. He is not a good fit with the Dolphins who traded him to the Patriots previously. The Patriots are also expected to try and trade JuJu Smith-Schuster. Don't expect the Dolphins to look into this.
The only player that makes sense for the Dolphins to trade for at the WR position is Higgins but it will be too expensive. Gabe Davis is the more realistic option for the team in free agency and he too may be too much for Miami to spend.