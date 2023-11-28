Terron Armstead pretty much confirms that he will be playing this weekend
Terron Armstead says on social media that he will be better and he will be better this week when he plays the Commanders.
By Matt Serniak
Terron Armstead, who has been listed as being out indefinitely due to a quad injury, took to social media to say that he will be out there with his team when the Miami Dolphins take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
I must say I am quite surprised that Terron Armstead, who got injured back in the Raider game, would only miss one game. I feel like when a player gets listed as being out indefinitely it usually means a few weeks or even worse.
Fortunately, Armstead's injury wasn't to serious and the leader on the offensive line can come back.
I realize that Terron Armstead is seemingly injured every week and every game that he is out there might end up being his last due to how often he gets dinged with some sort of ailment. But if Terron Armstead can go out there and be anything like the pro bowler we've seen him be, that would be a major plus for the Dolphins.
I like the humility that Armstead showed in that message. He knows he hasn't been playing at the standard he has set for himself and he wants to go out there and change that. I suppose that's all we can ask for at this point.
Can the Miami Dolphins get by the Commanders without Armstead? Probably, but that's not the point. If you can play you should be playing. Hopefully, Mike McDaniel doesn't get coy about bringing another past hurt player back to the team like he did with Connor Williams earlier in the year. You can't be holding all these guys back for the playoffs.
