The 3 keys to a Miami Dolphins victory over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders
The Miami Dolphins have a great chance to get to 7-3 and these sneaky keys will help them.
By Matt Serniak
The Miami Dolphins have an excellent chance to get back to their winning ways this week against the newly care-free Las Vegas Raiders and these sneaky keys will go a long way for the Dolphins to enter the second half of the season with a win.
It's felt like eons since we got to see the Miami Dolphins play football. The last time we saw them they were gagging away a chance to tie the Chiefs in Germany. Life was different back then. The Dolphins were the talk of the league, Christmas decorations weren't on anyone's houses, and Tua Tagovailoa wasn't rocking one of the toughest hairdos going.
We live in a different world now which got a bit better for the Dolphins when last week everyone on top of the AFC lost. Then on Monday night, the Bills took an L against the Broncos, fired their coach, and are now having to deal with everyone calling out their quarterback. I'd feel bad if Tua didn't have to go through all that every time he blinks in a way that gives him a poor PFF grade.
But Sunday's game against the Raiders isn't about Tua, McDaniel, Tyreek, or another team in the AFC. It's about the Miami Dolphins getting to 7-3 and staying within striking distance of the #1 seed, which is still in play, and staying more than a game up on everyone else in the AFC East.
At this point in the season, it doesn't matter how you win anymore. It's about racking up wins. If Miami wins by 50, great. If the Dolphins win by a last-second field goal, fine with me. Does one of those outcomes make me feel better, sure. But that against will wear off fast when other teams in the AFC inevitably lose. Seeing the graphic that has Miami hosting a playoff game is the only thing I care about seeing on Sunday night. Win, and we all get to see that graphic.
The Raiders, as we know, are 2-0 since firing Josh McDaniels and are playing with a serious swagger that starts with their coach Antonio Pierce. They are making the cross-country trip and are starting a rookie quarterback. Miami is around 13-point favorites but none of that matters. All that matters is that the Miami Dolphins go out and take care of what they do. These sneaky keys I have laid out will aid in doing that.