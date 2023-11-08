The Miami Dolphins could have De'Von Achane back after the bye-week
De'Von Achane, running back for the Miami Dolphins is on track to return to the field, after the bye week. He has been out since week 5.
The Miami Dolphins are heading into their bye week and once Miami gets back on the field they host the Las Vegas Raiders. But the good news for HC Mike McDaniel is the possible return of his rookie running back Devon Achane.
Achane had his first chance to play in the victory against the Denver Broncos, where he scored two touchdowns and gained 203 rushing yards. Although he had incredible numbers, he became a beneficial tool for both McDaniel and Tua because, with the help of Raheem Mostert, they discovered the formula to make the rushing plays more effective. With the speed of Devon, Miami found a gem in that position, a player who can see a space between the defense and explode into gaining that space.
Unfortunately, the third-round pick for the Dolphins in 2023 injured himself in week five against the New York Giants.
Even though the 2023 AFC Offensive Player of Week 3 has been on injured reserve since week five, his numbers are still putting him among the top running backs, meaning that, in the short period he has been playing, he did better numbers than some other great players.
The numbers for Devon Achane this season are 460 rushing yards on 38 attempts and five touchdowns in only four games played. Without a doubt, the return of Achane will mean a change in the Miami offense.
