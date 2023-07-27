The Miami Dolphins really dropped the ball with having only two games wearing throwback uniforms
By Matt Serniak
The first day of on-field training camp practicing happened yesterday and man alive it was a great day to be a fan of the Miami Dolphins. Tua's beautiful full-arm-sleeve tattoo, which puts him in line to join the Bloodline any day now, looked amazing and no doubt propelled him to only have three incompletions the entire day.
Everyone showed up to training camp including Christian Wilkins and Connor Williams who are looking for new contracts, which is a great sign.
And finally, we got to see the return of the heat-seeking missile that is Brandon Jones. You can easily convince yourself that Vic Fangio has big plans for Brandon Jones so it was nice to see him out there looking spry.
It was a quiet day for Tyreek Hill but maybe he just wanted to stay under the radar because he knew the video of him twacking a guy in the head on a marina
It's not a wonderful piece of film. I mean, I've seen Tyreek Hill doing better things on tape but considering what we saw Alvin Kamara do on video to a guy in Vegas, this was quite tame. Obviously, this is a really dumb thing to do given the context of the video, but it could have been worse.
And like I said the other day, Tyreek Hill and this guy resolved this the American way ̶b̶u̶y̶ ̶o̶n̶e̶ ̶g̶u̶y̶ ̶g̶i̶v̶i̶n̶g̶ ̶a̶n̶o̶t̶h̶e̶r̶ ̶a̶ ̶g̶u̶y̶ ̶a̶ ̶b̶u̶n̶c̶h̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶m̶o̶n̶e̶y̶ by hashing it out like a couple of men and nothing law related will be coming out of it thus I said Hill will not receive any consequences from the league office.
You get worse punishment for spilling paint in the garage,(did I stutter?) so to the folks saying the league can still, technically do something to Hill, I say no that will not be happening.
It was overall a really good opening day of camp for the Miami Dolphins. That is until they unveiled the amount of games that they would be wearing their pristine, top of the line, best uniform in all of Earth, which sounds a bit different after yesterday's testimony in front of Congress that nobody seems to care about.
They picked two very good games, for the team to wear the throwbacks, but we all know that only wearing these terrific garments made by God/universe themselves is a travesty. They really should be wearing them every game but at the very least they should be wearing them no less than eight games.
We've seen a bunch of teams such as the Bucs, Falcons, Seahawks, and most recently the Titans come out and embrace their past by wearing their iconic threads a few times this year. It would have been divine if the Miami Dolphins came out and said they were going to wear their throwback uniforms a bunch of games this year. But alas, we only get two games.
It's simply not enough. I admit I have a bloodthirst for those uniforms and I'm not alone. Everyone with a brain knows they are the superior uniform and that it's a crime every week they don't wear them.
Are there more important things out there concerning the state of the franchise? Probably, but let's not act like leaving these incredibly crafted uniforms and the vibe they bring on the table to collect dust is nothing. It's something and it doesn't need to be if the powers to be gave the people what they wanted. The fight for permanent throwbacks rages on.
With all that said, I hope the Miami Dolphins have a splendid day of camp and everyone walks out on their own two feet.
