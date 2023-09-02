The top 4 players on the Miami Dolphins I can't wait to watch play football
By Matt Serniak
My favorite player on the team, Jaylen Waddle, is in for a ginormous season
I know we're all a little nervous about the availabiltiy of Jaylen Waddle for week one. Here's his answer when being asked about four days ago.
It's not the worst answer I've heard but I also wish the answer was "Oh yeah, I'll be playing." Maybe Mike McDaniel instructed Waddle to go out and be a bit coy with his injury. Who knows?
What I do know is that Jaylen Waddle is HIM or the man or whatever phrase that is out there that describes someone being someone you don't mess with because they will destroy you.
What I love the most is that I truly believe regardless of how many times Jim Irsay and the Colts request Waddle in a trade and unless Chris Grier tries burning the Miami Dolphins down within, Jaylen Waddle will be a Miami Dolphins for the majority if not his entire career. He's that kind of special and we all know it even if Pat McAfee categorizes Waddle as simply a #2 receiver which is beyond a casual take and I hate using the word "casual" but it really was.
Here's a cool stat that we should be monitoring just a bit this season.
Not bad for a #2 receiver am I right?
I cannot wait to see Jaylen Waddle score his first TD this season so I can see a proper Waddle celebration. Madden has really poisoned my brain with their ridiculous rendition of it so I need to see it done right. Might as well do it against the Chargers perhaps multiple times just so you really get in mid-season with it.