The top 4 players on the Miami Dolphins I can't wait to watch play football

Dolphins Did You Know:



With 1,204 receiving yards this season, Jaylen Waddle is set to pass Jerry Rice on the all time list for yards in 1st 3 seasons 👀



Who else would he pass?

- DeAndre Hopkins

-Anquan Boldin

-CeeDee Lamb

-Isaac Bruce

-Sterling Sharpe

-T.Y Hilton

-Tyreek Hill… pic.twitter.com/wVBPfdnU5T