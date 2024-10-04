This veteran HC makes the most sense as a potential Mike McDaniel replacement
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross gave Mike McDaniel a contract extension through the 2028 season, but it wouldn't be the first time Ross fired a head coach quickly after giving him a handsome new deal. If McDaniel isn't on the proverbial hot seat, he should be.
The Dolphins were explosive in 2023, but they still lacked overall discipline, and game management was a huge problem. Miami couldn't beat good teams, and they failed in the playoffs. The team as a whole on both sides of the ball left a lot to be desired once you peeled away the "oohs and the ahhs" of McDaniel's offense that was eventually figured out.
Ross isn't likely to fire McDaniel any more than he is likely to fire Chris Grier. Now in his mid-80s, Ross doesn't have the time or the energy to go through a massive head coaching and GM search, let alone a potential rebuild. For Ross, he put his eggs in this basket, and now he has to ride with it. However, what if he decides to pull off a stunner?
Mike Vrabel should be Miami's first call if Mike McDaniel is let go
Mike Vrabel is a former NFL player and he is well-respected by the players. In Tennessee he wasn't given great teams to work with and he still made the most of them. In his six seasons as the Titans HC, Vrable led the Titans to two double-digit win seasons, two AFC South titles, and three playoff appearances. He did so with Ryan Tannehill as his quarterback.
What Vrabel brought to Tennessee is something McDaniel has yet to bring to Miami: discipline and accountability. Vrabel is a player's coach, who holds everyone to higher standards. He doesn't make friends with them, and he coaches them. Vrabel is also well respected around the NFL coaching community, which means he can build a staff relatively easily as well.
It is fun to speculate, but the reality is, the Dolphins would have to have a monumental collapse the likes of which haven't been seen in South Florida since Cam Cameron was the coach. Even then, the Dolphins owner still may not feel the need to make any offseason moves with McDaniel. With that said, Vrabel will be someone to keep in mind if the Dolphins end up doing the unthinkable with their current head man.