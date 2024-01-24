Three Players the Miami Dolphins could try and trade this offseason and two they won't
The Miami Dolphins don't have a lot of tradable assets on the roster but they do have some.
By Brian Miller
There are a lot of wheels spinning in the Miami Dolphins executive and coaching offices right now and as the league new year approaches in March, those wheels will move faster.
When you think about any upcoming offseason you think of in-house free agent re-signings, cuts, free agency, and the NFL Draft. Some trades can't be made and some that won't be probably should be.
In Miami, there are not many tradable assets on the roster. Sure you could name guys like Terron Armstead or Xavien Howard but their contracts are inflated, and bloated, and they have injury and consistency concerns. That is why we won't see Emmanuel Ogbah traded.
If the Dolphins did find a willing partner, they would have to eat a considerable amount of money and the return would likely be nothing more than a 6th round pick at best. That doesn't mean Miami doesn't have moves to make. They do. If they really want to.
Tua Tagovailoa - The Dolphins are not trading him but I did recently say that Chris Grier should keep his phone near just in case a great offer came across his desk.
Tua isn't being traded but there will be plenty of folks saying that the Dolphins are exploring their options and until he is extended, those rumors and speculations won't stop.