Top 5 interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft who Dolphins fans need to know

By Gaston Rubio

Oregon v Arizona State
Oregon v Arizona State / Brandon Sloter/GettyImages
Jackson Powers-Johnson
NFL Combine / Justin Casterline/GettyImages

#2 Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon

My number two guard/center draft prospect is Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ). JPJ has been at the top of many Dolphin fan draft boards and mock drafts.

The delayed return of Connor Williams only magnified Miami's need for a center. Powers-Johnson has displayed great versatility, having played right guard, center, and left guard in 3 years at Oregon.

In three years at Oregon JPJ did not surrender a single sack. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 320 pounds, Powers-Johnson is a thick player at the center position.

Although Jackson plays with great power, his movement can seem awkward at times. A great coach like Butch Berry would do wonders with someone of his talent level.

