Top 5 interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft who Dolphins fans need to know
By Gaston Rubio
#2 Jackson Powers-Johnson Oregon
My number two guard/center draft prospect is Jackson Powers-Johnson (JPJ). JPJ has been at the top of many Dolphin fan draft boards and mock drafts.
The delayed return of Connor Williams only magnified Miami's need for a center. Powers-Johnson has displayed great versatility, having played right guard, center, and left guard in 3 years at Oregon.
In three years at Oregon JPJ did not surrender a single sack. Standing at 6'3" and weighing 320 pounds, Powers-Johnson is a thick player at the center position.
Although Jackson plays with great power, his movement can seem awkward at times. A great coach like Butch Berry would do wonders with someone of his talent level.