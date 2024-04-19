Top 5 interior offensive linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft who Dolphins fans need to know
By Gaston Rubio
#1 Cooper Beebe Kansas State
With Jackson Powers-Johnson coming in at number two, that leaves none other than Cooper Beebe as the number 1 guard/center prospect in this year's draft. Cooper Beebe looks and plays like an NFL-ready guard.
Cooper Beebe is 6'4" and weighs 335 pounds. Beebe is physical at the point of attack and consistently looks for contact.
Beebe excels at left guard but has played every position along the offensive line except center. Picking him at 55 in the second round would be a steal for the Miami Dolphins.
Beebe has allowed 5 sacks and 9 QB hits in 5 years at Kansas State. Beebe played 3,128 offensive snaps in college, that's 1 sack every 626 snaps.
Next Gen Stats has Cooper Beebe as the number-one-rated guard at the NFL Combine. Beebe was a First Team All-American, Big 12 offensive lineman of the year, First Team All-Big 12, and a finalist for the Outland Trophy.
The tape doesn't lie and neither do the accolades. This physical guard will be a force to reckon with for the next ten years. Did I mention he would look great in a Dolphin uniform?
All five of these prospects have the talent to be day-one starters. Hopefully, good teams draft them and develop them into perennial Pro Bowlers, maybe even a Hall of Famer or two.