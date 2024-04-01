Top 5 wide receivers that will be available in the first round when the Dolphins pick
These are the top five wide receivers that will still be on the board when Miami selects with pick number 21. My favorite is Xavier Worthy, who brings unreal speed to the table and would fit in perfectly in Miami's high-octane offense.
Adonai Mitchell, Texas
Mitchell is the quintessential red-zone target based on his size and speed. He does not fight that hard for 50-50 balls and needs to learn how to catch the ball at its highest point. Pro Football Focus has him listed as the 30th-best player available in the draft. He has quick feet and does not lose too many matchups at the line of scrimmage in man coverage. He is a physical receiver who can catch the ball in traffic and break tackles for big gains.
His biggest drawback is that he is not a good blocker and is not very aggressive without the ball in his hands. One AFC scouting director told NFL.com that if he plays every game like he played in the Alabama game, he will be an instant star due to the fact that Alabama has first-round corners and he made them look problematic.
Xavier Worthy, Texas
This kid is going to be special and is my favorite of the bunch. Worthy would compliment Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with his NFL record 4.21 forty-time at the NFL Combine. Worthy is the fastest man to ever run the 40-yard dash and speed is something that cannot be taught. You either have it or you don't. I am picturing a go-route with Hill, Waddle, and Worthy running by defensive backs and giving Tua Tagovailoa another weapon to use in his arsenal.
If Worthy is on the board at 21, and I believe that he will be, I pull the trigger and draft him based on his speed alone. I come from the Jimmy Johnson school, where you can never accumulate enough speed and every position must run like lightning.