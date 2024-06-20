Travis Kelce doesn't care at all about the Dolphins typo on his Super Bowl ring
By Brian Miller
When the Kansas City Chiefs get their Super Bowl rings, there will be a slight error in the engraving. The ring will have the teams that K.C. beat to get to the Super Bowl and the seeds they were slotted. The Dolphins were the sixth seed, the ring has them as the seventh. Travis Kelce doesn't care about that one bit.
During a podcast with his brother, the Chiefs tight end was asked about the snafu that appears on the ring. He dropped an "F" bomb to let it be known, "I like the fact we didn't give a "F" about Miami's seeding."
Travis Kelce had a pretty funny response about the Miami typo on his Super Bowl ring
Kelce shouldn't really care about what the ring says, and frankly, it will be a fun talking point for years to come. Kelce was dismissive as it relates to the Dolphins and their seeding, but does anyone really care? Honestly? It means nothing to me, and I'm sure the Dolphins players who were knocked out of the postseason in the first round don't really care much either.
The star TE and the Chiefs won't face the Dolphins in 2024 unless it is in the playoffs. The Chiefs are trying to make it three in a row at the Super Bowl, while the Dolphins are trying to win their first playoff game in 24 years.
Mike McDaniel is making it a point to his coaches that it has been that long. Team meetings and coaching staff meetings have been scheduled at the 24-minute mark of the hour. As for the ring, it's a talking point and nothing more and that too is starting to wane as well. If people in Miami are actually upset about this, then let's hope revenge comes in the postseason next winter for the Dolphins.