Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel explain what went wrong on that final Dolphins drive against the Chiefs
Both Tua Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel talked about the game against the Chiefs and explained what happened in the final plays on Sunday.
Last Sunday, the Miami Dolphins lost 21-14 against the Kansas City Chiefs. With much inconvenience in the offense, Tua Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel explained what went wrong in those final plays. Let's remember that the Dolphins could tie the game against the Chiefs, but a miscommunication between Tua and wide receiver Cedric Wilson led to the defeat.
During the press conference, the HC talked about the routes of Wilson. During his response, you can see that even though his players make a mistake, he supports them a hundred percent. And even though the play didn't go as planned, he is very proud of his players because when you get into that final stand, the thoughts in your brain become shorter, and for some players, it is difficult to perform in that situation.
"I was very, very proud of the resolve. I'm very encouraged about the team. Just to be in that position on that final drive takes a lot of balls"- HC Mike McDaniel
"There's a lot that falls squarely on my shoulders. They were doing something that we had talked about, and the miscommunication is something that doesn't happen if I put them in the appropriate situation during the week"- HC Mike McDaniel
In addition, McDaniel shows their entire support for his starting quarterback by highlighting the kind of leader he is inside the locker room.
"It sets the standard for how we look at, how each one of us looks at our jobs."- HC Mike McDaniel
On the other side of this story, we have Tua talking about this situation, and as many could expect, he makes himself responsible for the miscommunication in the final play.
"It was my fault. It was my fault. It was my fault. Miscommunication there"- Tua Tagovailoa
Furthermore, Tua is emotionally hurt because of the game he perform, expressing that he should be able to catch that ball in the final play, and said that a game shouldn't end like that.
"Then with the last play of the game, I'm always going to blame myself. I've got to catch the ball. Whether that's getting in a better position to catch it or whatever it is, can't end the game like that when we have an opportunity like that against a really good team"- Tua Tagovailoa
Finally, Tua explained that the only thing Miami could do in this situation is to keep working on this mistake so that it doesn't happen again.
"Well, I think for us, we've just got to continue to keep working"- Tua Tagovailoa