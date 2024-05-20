Tua Tagovailoa calms countless nerves by showing up for Dolphins OTAs
By Brian Miller
Last week, Tua Tagovailoa found himself in the Miami Dolphins news circles when it was revealed that he wasn't joining his teammates at the team's facility for voluntary workouts. That led to speculation regarding his contract negotiations. With OTAs starting, the question of whether Tua would participate has been answered.
According to Dianna Russini, Tagovailoa is in fact at the Dolphins training center in Miami Gardens for the start of the team's first OTA sessions. This, obviously, is great news and plenty of fans are able to breathe a major sigh of relief:
Tua Tagovailoa showing up for OTAs is a big win for the Miami Dolphins
Miami will host the first session over two days, but the real news is what is going on with Tua, his agent, and the Dolphins front office. It was reported that Tagovailoa has rejected one offer from the team. That shouldn't be surprising given the fact most players don't accept a first offer. The question is did they counter with one?
The negotiations have been on and off since the season ended, with both sides stepping back mutually during the lead-up to the NFL Draft in April. Once the draft was over, it was reported that both sides resumed negotiations. The feeling around the league seems to point toward a deal getting done eventually.
So far there have been no rumors of what Miami is offering or what Tua's camp is asking for. What we do know at this point is that Tagovailoa is more than likely going to receive a deal that will fall around $52 million per season on a four-year deal with up to $180 million guaranteed. It will be interesting to see the actual numbers when the deal is completed.
The Lions recently extended Jared Goff, who will receive a guaranteed $170 million contract. Both sides of the Tagovailoa argument are debating where he will fall. Some point out that Tagovailoa should get paid more, while others believe Goff has a better resume, given his postseason record compared to Miami's quarterback.
For now, Tagovailoa is at practice where he should be, and his presence should be a good sign that there is no animosity or potential work stoppage on the horizon. Still, general manager Chris Grier is going to have to find a way to make him happy soon.