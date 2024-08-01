Tua Tagovailoa's cold-weather stats need to majorly improve for the Dolphins
By Brian Miller
It isn't often that Colin Cowherd has anything to say that can be backed up with real stats, but when it comes to Tua Tagovailoa and his cold weather record, it isn't something he needs to have an opinion on.
Tagovailoa's cold weather statistics are not great; in fact, they are just not good. Cowherd pointed this out recently in one of his segments on The Herd. In games that Tua has started where temperatures are over 50 degrees, he is 27-12 with 65 touchdowns and 25 interceptions, but when he is playing in cold weather environments, those numbers drop.
Tagovailoa is only 1-7 with nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions when the temp dips below 50 degrees. Cowherd pointed this out as a reason why he doesn't see the Dolphins making the playoffs this year. Is this a cause for concern?
Does Colin Cowherd have a point on Tua Tagovailoa and his struggles in cold weather?
The reasoning makes some sense if we look at this with objective thought. The statistics in colder games don't lie, and this year, the Dolphins will play in Green Bay, Cleveland, and New York in three of their final five games.
They will also play Week 9 in Buffalo, which may or may not be cold. Add into the mix a road trip to L.A. to face the Rams and a home game against the NFC champion 49ers, and the Dolphins' schedule is going to be tough down the stretch.
Miami has to start winning games in cold weather and that means Tagovailoa has to play better in those games as well. If he can do that, the Dolphins will have a good shot at the playoffs and the QB can finally quiet the noise surrounding yet another negative aspect regarding his game.