Tua Tagovailoa is on track to finish the 2023 season as the NFL passing leader
With only one game remaining, Tua Tagovailoa is set to end the 2023 season as the passing leader, with 170 yards more than his closest competitor.
The first round-pick for the Dolphins in the 2020 NFL Draft has more than 170 yards on the other quarterbacks. If he manages to get the average 300 passing yards he gets in most games, he will end the season as the leader.
Who are the other nine quarterbacks ranked below Tua?
Green Bay Packers quarterback, Jordan Love, is ranked with the lowest passing yards in the top ten, with 3,843. Rookie sensation C.J. Stroud is placed ninth with 3,844.
In the eighth position, from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, we have Baker Mayfield, with 3,907 passing yards. The next one on the rank is Josh Allen from the Buffalo Bills, with 3947 passing yards. Before reaching the 4,000 mark, we have in sixth position Matthew Stafford, from the LA Rams, with 3,965.
To the surprise of every NFL fan, in the fifth position, we found Patrick Mahomes, with 4,813. The next one on the list is Dak Prescott from the Dallas Cowboys, with 4,237.
We have reached the Top three, where we have Jared Goff, quarterback of the Detroit Lions, with 4,255 passing yards. And in second position, we have Brock Purdy from the San Francisco 49ers, with 4,280 passing yards.
The top spot in this rank goes to Tua Tagovailoa, who currently has 4,451 passing yards. He has the chance to become the passing leader and the second player with the most passing yards in a single season made by a Dolphins player, behind Dan Marino.