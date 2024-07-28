Tua Tagovailoa reveals Mike McDaniel helped make a difference for his historic deal
You know how there's reported beef between Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts over in Philly? Yeah, this is something no one has to worry about with Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and his quarterback. If anything, Tua Tagovailoa owes him a massive thank you.
That's because, as it turns out, McDaniel went to bat for No. 1 to land his monster extension. The Dolphins didn't have Tagovailoa as a full participant at camp during the first two days due to the contract drama. McDaniel saw how much his team was impacted and apparently went to owner Stephen Ross to let him know just how important his standout signal-caller is for the organization:
Mike McDaniel went to bat for Tua Tagovailoa to land his extension
That's nothing short of amazing there from McDaniel. This is obviously good news for him too, as Tagovailoa now doesn't have to worry about his future with the squad. Instead, 100 percent of said focus can be on helping Miami win a playoff game for the first time in 24 years.
Not only is Tagovailoa going to want to live up to his monster contract, but there are postseason incentives in his deal that will help make him a richer man. It's truly a win-win for everyone involved. McDaniel going to bat for Tua is no surprise either, as the two have a great relationship.
During Day 4 of camp, Tagovailoa looked brilliant, highlighted by multiple great passes to Jaylen Waddle. For the rest of the summer, you can fully expect the stud QB to keep putting on a show and he will also have this team operating at a high level before the season-opener arrives.
Obviously, this is something that McDaniel is thrilled about. He himself knows this team has an incredible amount of potential, especially with Tagovailoa being the straw that stirs the drink on offense.