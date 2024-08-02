Tua Tagovailoa sends challenge to Dolphins on ending postseason-win drought

🗣️ Tua Tagovailoa on what it will take to break the 24 year playoff win drought:



"It's cool to be friendly... if you're not helping me get to where we need to be as a team, we don't need you, and if I can't tell you that, get out. It's plain and simple."