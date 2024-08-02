Tua Tagovailoa sends challenge to Dolphins on ending postseason-win drought
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins have not won a playoff game in 24 years and Tua Tagovailoa thinks that needs to change. Earlier this offseason, Mike McDaniel made an effort to point out this fact by starting every meeting at the 24-minute mark. A stark reminder and message to the team that 24 years is long enough. Now, Tua is addressing the issue and sending his teammates a message about how this can be broken.
On SiriusXM Radio, Tua said that "accountability" is the key. He clarified by saying, "It's cool to be friendly... if you're not helping me get to where we need to be as a team, we don't need you, and if I can't tell you that, get out."
Those are harsh words from a quarterback who has been criticized for not being a leader as much as he should be. Tagovailoa is correct, though. As he said in the interview, he should be able to call out his teammates and hold them accountable, and at the same time, they need to be able to do that as well.
Tua Tagovailoa is showing the kind of leadership fans have been calling for
It is very easy to say these things, but it is much harder to do when it is taking place in a 60-minute window on a football field where mistakes happen. This year, the Miami QB has to be the leader on and off the field.
The guaranteed money he is receiving ($167.1 million) on his extension is a big deal for the Dolphins, and his teammates were openly calling for the front office to give it to him. Now, he needs to get it done and lead the guys around him.
Twenty four years is a long time, and clearly, the Dolphins and their fans have had enough to the point that making the playoffs isn't good enough anymore. Miami has made the postseason the last two years, but to be fair, the Dolphins have only had a total of five playoff appearances in those 24 years. That in and of itself is not a good statistic.