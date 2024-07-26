Tua Tagovailoa shares passionate message after landing his Dolphins mega-deal
He earned this. We're of course talking about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has finally come to terms on a massive four-year extension with general manager Chris Grier. In case you missed it, Tua landed $212.4 million, with $167.1 million guaranteed.
The fifth-year signal-caller is loving life right now and understandably so. Shortly after the breaking news dropped, Tagovailoa released a video for everyone to enjoy. As you'll be able to see from the clip below, the QB is beyond thankful for this life-changing moment:
Tua Tagovailoa could not be happier about his Miami Dolphins extension
This is just great to see out of Tagovailoa and it shows just how humble of a young man he is. Tagovailoa thanked Stephen Ross, then followed that up by acknowledging the hard work the front office put in to make this happen.
You already know he was going to bring up the high amount of belief that Mike McDaniel has in him, while also bringing up his teammates and the fanbase for always being in his corner. This was a summer drama that people didn't want to last this long, but goodness, there sure is a ton of relief knowing that we can all put this in the past.
On Day 3 of camp, Tagovailoa was out on the practice field with his teammates, highlighted by a 70-yard bomb to Tyreek Hill. Following practice, there was loads of hope that an extension would be announced sooner rather than later. Now, we know things indeed were able to get finalized.
With his $53.1 million annual average, Tagovailoa is only behind Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence as the highest-paid QBs in the league. It sure took a lot of time and negotiating between Tagovailoa's reps and Grier, but the wait sure was worth it. Tagovailoa is a rich and happy man - the former first-rounder deserves this moment.