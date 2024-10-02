Tyreek Hill left the door wide open for potential trade to Chiefs
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill met with the media on Wednesday, and the speculation of a potential trade away from the Miami Dolphins was brought to his attention. Hill answered the question just as he should have, but part of his response sure has people talking.
Hill made it very clear that he loves playing for the Dolphins and doesn't want to leave. He said he loves his teammates, his family loves South Florida, and he loves his locker-mate, Jevon Holland. At the same time, he added that the NFL is a business and he understands that. That didn't sit well with some fans, but what else was he supposed to say? Judge for yourself:
Tyreek Hill has seen all of the trade speculation surrounding his name
The speculation of a possible trade first started with Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio throwing the idea out there. Floria surmised that the Dolphins should trade Hill back to the Chiefs after they lost their best receiver, Rashee Rice, for a potentially prolonged period of time.
The Chiefs have been beaten down by injuries this year as well. They lost Rice, running back Isaiah Pacheco and their other top veteran receiver in Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. Since the Rice injury, there has been a lot of talk on where the Chiefs might turn as they try to three-peat as Super Bowl champs.
Hill makes a lot of sense for the Chiefs, but a move makes no sense at all for the Dolphins, who gave up a lot to get him in MIami, including a lot of money. The Dolphins view him as part of their immediate future in the next several years and a member of the team's core.
The fact that the Dolphins have lost three games in a row and look absolutely abysmal offensively has only added to the justification for starting the speculation. The Dolphins are not moving Hill, and despite the fact that he didn't slam the door shut on a trade, he doesn't want to be moved either. Him leaving the door even slightly open has some people concerned, but it shouldn't be too much to worry about.