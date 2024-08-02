Tyreek Hill provides positive update on his Dolphins' contract talks
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill isn't worried about his contract, and this is something Miami Dolphins fans shouldn't be concerned about either. Hill spoke with the media following practice recently and was asked about a new deal potentially getting done.
Hill said that he knows something will get done. He added that his agent is the one working on an extension, but his focus is on football and making the team better, as well as himself.
Tyreek Hill is confident his Dolphins extension will get done soon
The contract will eventually be completed, and Hill said that the, "conversations are positive" regarding what his agent and the Dolphins are discussing. This is something Chris Grier is surely hoping to finalize before Week 1 arrives.
Hill pointed out quickly that his focus is on "helping the team win games," and that is great to see. The Dolphins are looking good in camp and trying to get better. To be the best, it will take a lot of work from everyone involved, but it starts with the players at the top that other guys look up to.
The Dolphins have Hill under contract for the next two years and could keep him through 2026, which is a voidable year. Hill had once said publicly that he wanted to retire after the 2025 season, but he has not shown any inclination to do so, and it looks like he wants to play a little bit longer. That's good new for the Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa.
The contract issues have stemmed from the rise in salaries across the NFL, which have escalated. Hill is no longer the highest-paid player at his position, and when an extension is completed, he probably won't be, but he will likely get more guaranteed money and more years on his deal. The clock is ticking for Grier to make his No. 1 wideout happy.