Tyreek Hill still mentally recovering after a fire at his home on Wednesday
Tyreek Hill returned to practice after a fire broke out at his mansion in Miami.
Sunday night's game against Buffalo might be the biggest focus of the team right now, but Hill is still taking time to get himself together.
His mansion caught fire while he practiced at the team facility this past Wednesday. He was allowed to leave early when he got the news. His wife and mother evacuated safely.
The Davie Fire Rescue Department investigated and revealed that the fire was caused by a child playing with a cigarette lighter. It was ruled "accidental" by the Fire Marshal.
Hill didn't come back to practice until Friday. In a press conference, head coach Mike McDaniel expressed his concern while maintaining positivity for Hill.
"It's a major stressor for sure. Thankfully, Reek has the support of his family and his teammates. It's not something that you wish upon anyone. It was definitely scary. He's a powerful human being and spirit and he'll lead his family through it."- Mike McDaniel
He revealed that he was a victim of robbery almost 20 years ago, so he understood the feeling of when a home is violated.
"There was a feeling of violation. Your home is burning, then you go back and see it - there's a loss there. Yes, thankfully there's insurance, but it's not as easy as that. It's a life adjustment, immediately."
Hill is so far set to play against the Buffalo Bills. Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle are questionable, so he will need to be at full strength to take the lead for the offense.
The Dolphins will be short-handed with Bradley Chubb out after tearing his ACL last week, and Xavien Howard sidelined with a foot injury.
Losing this game will set a rematch between the Dolphins and Chiefs in the playoffs. A win will set a playoff meeting with either the Bills (again) or the Steelers.