Tyreek Hill trolls Dolphins fans who want him traded and it's glorious
By Brian Miller
Sometimes, being a top NFL superstar will get you nowhere. The expectations for top players are high, and even when they play to the top of their game, people are always ready to complain. This was the case on social media for standout Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill.
Hill was on the minds of several fans who don't seem to share a higher opinion of the WR as many Dolphins supporters do. The comments got back to Hill, who responded by liking the posts regarding his contract, needing to be traded, and the fact that the Chiefs have won two Super Bowls since he left.
Tyreek Hill has seen all of the hate from Dolphins 'fans' on social media
Following the day of exchanges that included some backtracking by one of the fans, Hill changed his X bio to read, "I enjoy starting s**$ and then leaving." Hill also responded with a cry-laughing emoji after liking the negative tweets, and when fans came to his defense, the "Cheetah" responded in great fashion too:
Hill clearly is one of the best WRs in the NFL and the best offensive weapon the Dolphins have had in decades. A lot of contention comes from the extension of Jaylen Waddle. Miami has now invested heavily in their two top WRs and will spend even more money by getting things done with Tua Tagovailoa soon (most likely).
In fact, the three of them will account for more than $100 million of the team's salary cap the next couple of years. After what he's been able to get done with the Dolphins, it's no surprise at all that Cheetah is currently looking for a new contract from Miami too. It's unknown if he'll get it or not, but people in Miami bashing him doesn't make sense. Hill won't let it bother him. Instead, he'll just keep having fun with the trolls that want him traded, something that will never happen this offseason.