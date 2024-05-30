Tyreek Hill wasted no time showing Jaylen Waddle love for his 3-year extension
As close as these two are on the field, you know they're also even closer off of it. We're of course talking about the incredible bromance between Miami Dolphins wideouts Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, who help form one of the best wide receivers rooms in the NFL.
Waddle is all smiles right now and understandably so. Breaking news came in that he has agreed to a three-year extension with Miami. His new contract is worth $84.75 million, with $76 million guaranteed. Think Hill is happy for him? He sure is, making that much clear on social media:
Tyreek Hill is quite happy for Jaylden Waddle landing his new Dolphins contract
Hey, that's what we love to see right there. Throughout the offseason, people have been waiting for Waddle to get his extension. Prior to this latest update, Miami had picked up his fifth-year option for the 2025 season, but the hope was that the pen would be put to paper on a new contract sooner rather than later.
After DeVonta Smith inked his extension with Philadelphia, fans were calling for Chris Grier to make something happen with Waddle too. Those calls only grew louder after the Houston Texans made Nico Collins happy with a fresh new contract.
Thankfully, though, Grier and Waddle were able to get on the same page and he's now set to be with Miami for the next five seasons. The hard work obviously is not done for Grier, though, as people are ready to see if he can extend Tua Tagovailoa next.
As for Hill, he has nothing to worry about, as he's still playing on his $120 million extension. All he has to worry about in 2024 is making some big-time plays with Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. Waddle will be looking to post his fourth consecutive season with at least 1,000 yards. And he'll be doing so with $76 million in guaranteed money to his name.