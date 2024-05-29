Chris Grier blew it again by letting another WR drive up Jaylen Waddle’s price tag
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier continues to drag his feet when it comes to locking up Jaylen Waddle, a player he said will not be traded. Now, another rising star receiver is getting an extension while the man in charge of the Dolphins waits.
To be fair, Grier has his hands tied with the Tua Tagovailoa negotiations. On June 1, he will get $18 million in cap space and is currently up against the cap until the Xavien Howard money is released. Still, a deal should have been done when DeVonta Smith was extended in Philadelphia. Now, Nico Collins is getting his extension ahead of Miami's "won't trade receiver."
Collins was drafted in the same year as Waddle. Waddle was taken No. 7 overall, while Collins was taken in the third round by the Texans. Collins' new deal will pay him up to $72.75 million on a three-year extension with $52 million guaranteed.
The Dolphins still need to get things done with WR Jaylen Waddle
In 2023, Collins posted 80 receptions for 1,297 yards and eight touchdowns. Those are good numbers and are the best of his three-year career. Waddle posted 72 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Waddle has been far more productive over the same three seasons. Waddle has 100 more receptions, seven more touchdowns, and over 1,000 yards more receiving.
Collins is the latest WR to be extended since Smith received his. The Lions also extended Amon-Ra St. Brown, and the Eagles extended A.J. Brown. Meanwhile, Grier continues to wait.Grier was adamant earlier in the offseason that Waddle was not on the trade block.
The Dolphins picked up his fifth-year option at the end of April. While the Dolphins could play him in that fifth year in 2025, the salary demands will only increase. The longer Grier waits to get Waddle extended, the more money it will cost the Miami front office.