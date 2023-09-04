Tyreek Hill Will Not Face Disciplinary Action From NFL for Marina Incident
Tyreek Hill has been let off the hook by the NFL.
This past Thursday, multiple reports have confirmed that the Miami Dolphins wide receiver will not be facing any punishment of sorts from the NFL after an incident at a marina.
Back in June, Hill was being investigated by Miami-Dade Police after reports indicated that he allegedly hit a charter company employee in the back of the head during an altercation. The NFL launched their own investigation to determine if the incident violated their personal conduct policy.
No charges were ever filed, but the attorneys for both Hill and the employee said both sides have settled the matter back in July.
"The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18, 2023, at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences."- Julius Collins and Evan Feldman
Hill was asked at one point on his concerns about being potentially suspended. He responded:
"No. When I'm able to come here and play ball, I get a chance to get away from all of that at the end of the day. That's the thing about football. God has blessed me to be able to perform and do what I do, and I'm blessed and grateful for that. I just can't make boneheaded mistakes like that."- Tyreek Hill
With the incident now behind him, Hill is more focused on getting ready for his second season with the Miami Dolphins and his 8th season overall.
The four-time All-Pro receiver has made 598 receptions, recording 8,340 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in his career.
He will take the field with the rest of the team when they start the 2023 season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 10th.