Updated strength of schedule gives the Miami Dolphins a fighting chance in 2024
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins are on the verge of losing their 2024 season. What was once promising and exciting has been nothing less than disappointing and disgusting. There might be a little bit of hope to cling to, though?
The NFL has updated the 2024 strength of schedule for every NFL team and while Miami is bringing everyone it plays down a notch, the Dolphins themselves have a pretty easy schedule ahead - well, not really.
Miami has the fourth easiest schedule left for 2024, but easy and the Dolphins don't exactly mix. The Dolphins should have beaten the Seahawks and Titans and had they actually opted to show up and play the Bills, they may have beaten them too. Who are we kidding? The Dolphins haven't shown up to play anyone this year.
The Dolphins must turn their season around starting this week
New England is next on the Dolphins' schedule, and if they have any hope of turning around the season, they have to beat the Patriots. The Dolphins have far too many questions with or without Tua Tagovailoa, and if they can't at least get back to .500 before he takes over at quarterback in Week 8, the Dolphins may as well play a backup the rest of the year and not risk Tua's long-term future.
Miami is 1-3 and it is possible they could enter Week 8 with five losses. Beating New England and then the Colts after the bye week would give them something to fight for.
Regardless of the strength of schedule, the Dolphins have to find a way to play more cohesive football. Both sides of the ball have been out of sync. Some of that is because Tua is not playing, but even when he was in the game against the Jaguars and Bills, nothing was rolling the way it should have.
Teams have figured out how to beat Mike McDaniel, and as a result, his offensive system is nothing special, as evidenced by the scoreboard over each of the first four weeks. The narrative surrounding this team can change with a win over New England, but not a lot of Miami supporters are feeling too confident these days.