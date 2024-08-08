Veteran pass-rusher chose the Dolphins for a Super Bowl run over money
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins didn't make Calais Campbell a big offer, but what they could offer was opportunity, and for Campbell, that was enough. At this point in his career, the veteran pass-rusher has one thing on his mind. A ring.
Campbell spoke on the Dan Le Batard Show and told the crew that the Dolphins' offer was "The cheapest offer by a large margin..." Campbell went on to say that he feels Miami gives him the best shot to win a Super Bowl. Wow.
Calais Campbell is eyeing a Super Bowl with the Miami Dolphins
Campbell played his college football at the University of Miami, so for him, joining the Dolphins also means he is coming home. That, too, played a role in his decision. The Dolphins, regardless of Campbell's reasons, are the beneficiaries.
The veteran is a rare NFL athlete who has turned in a long career, 16 years, and is now entering Year 17. In 2014 he made his first of six Pro Bowls, his last coming in 2020. In the past three seasons, Campbell has started and played in all but five games. He started all 17 last season.
The Dolphins needed experienced leadership in the front seven. Campbell can work the outside and drop into a four-technique to provide interior depth. He won't be a depth player in this system. Miami will use Campbell and Zach Seiler, along with Benito Jones, for a three-man look in 2024.
Campbell believing the Dolphins are a Super Bowl contender isn't out of the norm this year. Marcus Maye signed with Miami and told the media that despite other offers, Miami seems like the best chance for him to get a title. After years of being on one of the bottom-dwelling teams in the NFL, Miami has become a destination for players wanting a chance to get to the biggest game.