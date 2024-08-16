Viral practice clip of LB Andrew Van Ginkel has Dolphins fans missing him
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins might end up missing Christian Wilkins. They may, at some point, wish they had Xavien Howard back on the roster. Robert Hunt, too, will be missed, but there is little doubt that Andrew Van Ginkel will be. In fact, he probably already is.
Van Ginkel is a perfect addition to the Minnesota Vikings. His gold-flowing locks as he runs down the field are fitting for a Norseman. He fits the image perfectly, but he also fits with the Miami Dolphins, and they should have re-signed him.
AVG left the Dolphins for the Vikings as a free agent, and rumors swirled that the Dolphins had made no attempt to retain him. Fans wanted to know why, but they will never get an answer. The truth is, the Dolphins could use him. They need his leadership and his non-stop motor, and they could use his experience. During camp, the Vikings got a glimpse of what AVG can do on the field, while Dolphins fans were reminded what they will miss about him:
Andrew Van Ginkel is in for another strong campaign
For a coach who wants a more physically imposing squad, you would think that Van Ginkel's grit alone would have been enough to impress Anthony Weaver. Van Ginkel always seems to be around the football, and a pick-six touchdown in practice may not mean much, but Vikings fans should realize this is how he plays and what he will deliver at some point.
The Vikings got a great linebacker. He isn't going to be a guy that makes the NFL Top 100 players and he won't make the Pro Bowl, but he will never play less than 100 percent, is typically healthy and rarely misses games, or tackles for that matter.