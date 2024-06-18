Watch Calais Campbell send special message to fans after signing with the Dolphins
The return to Miami has finally been made official. Recently, it was announced that Calais Campbell and the Miami Dolphins had agreed to terms on a one-year contract. Since then, people have been waiting for the pen to be put to paper. No need to wait any further.
The Dolphins officially announced the move and this is something that people are going to be celebrating until training camp arrives. Campbell is a six-time Pro Bowler and he's known for causing havoc in the trenches. Now, he's back in Miami, where he was a star in college for the Hurricanes. Campbell is jacked up about this move, which was made clear in the video below:
Calais Campbell has officially signed his one-year deal with the Dolphins
Campbell is a massive specimen, checking in at 6-8, 280 pounds. He has 16 years of experience under his belt, which includes the Pro Bowls we mentioned above, plus a First-Team All-Pro honor back in 2017 with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Miami will be Campbell's fifth team that he has suited up for, as he previously played for the Cardinals, Jaguars, Ravens and most recently the Falcons. Last season with Atlanta, Campbell posted 56 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. The 6.5 sacks were tied for his most in the past five campaigns.
The Campbell news had been speculated for a bit, but Chris Grier was finally able to get things over the line. Now, Grier is obviously focused on trying to get things done with Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill next. For now, however, everyone can celebrate the Campbell news.
The veteran defensive lineman isn't going to be expected to be a superstar for new defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver, but he has proven he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. Yes, Campbell's prime may be behind him, but he will be ready to make a big-time difference for this team in 2024. Let's hope he can celebrate an AFC East title with Miami this winter.