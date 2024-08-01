Watch Dolphins WR Willie Snead own up to insulting Tua Tagovailoa last season
By Ryan Heckman
Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins added to their wide receivers room by signing veteran Willie Snead IV. The Winter Park, Fla. native joins a room that includes maybe the most speed in the NFL, headlined of course by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Snead will look to compete for a roster spot in an effort to help his hometown team make a Super Bowl run.
But first, he and his new quarterback have an issue to work through. Back in January of this year, Snead was watching the playoff game between the Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs when the veteran wideout tweeted out an emotional response in the middle of the action.
"The Dolphins will be good when Tua stop acting soft AF," Snead then posted.
Obviously, the message garnered plenty of attention. So, what happened when the team decided to sign the guy who previously insulted their $212.4 million quarterback?
It appears Willie Snead and Tua Tagovailoa have buried the hatchet
Following a training camp practice, Snead was asked about calling out Tagovailoa and offered a sincere response, admitting that he shouldn't have said what he did. Snead added it was based off emotion and it was something that happened in the moment.
Tagovailoa definitely seems like the type of guy who will forgive and forget, as he's always conducted himself in a classy manner. Hopefully, this is fully behind the two of them and the chemistry only further builds between quarterback and wide receiver.
Snead will be competing for a roster spot alongside guys like Odell Beckham Jr., Erik Ezukanma, River Cracraft, Braxton Berrios, Anthony Schwartz and others. The 31-year-old WR hasn't had a season with more than four receptions since the 2020 campaign, which saw him catch 33 passes for 432 yards and three touchdowns.
If Snead and Beckham are healthy, the two of them together will provide solid depth to a team that's hoping to be able to knock off those Chiefs, unlike last year. The AFC is an absolute gauntlet, with Miami still having to compete with the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the division. So long as Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers are on the field, both teams are a threat.
The Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals figure to be tough tasks in the AFC, too, so the Dolphins can use all the veteran experience they can get.