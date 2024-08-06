Watch Jets CB Sauce Gardner defend Tyreek Hill over his NFL 100 honor
Has anyone had a better summer than Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill? Not only was he given a 99 rating for Madden, but he was voted the No. 1 player in the league per the NFL 100. Oh, and he has an extension to his name that now guarantees him $106.5 million for four years. Yeah, not bad.
While Hill is on top of the world, he's also had people bashing him left and right. The reason is because countless haters are furious he was the No. 1 player on the NFL 100 over Patrick Mahomes and others. Of all people, Jets superstar Sauce Gardner has spoken out to defend the Miami speedster:
Sauce Gardner is clapping back a bit at all the Tyreek Hill haters
"Man, it's great because I've been looking through comments of like other people just to see, are these other players getting hate like I've been receiving hate? I'm just like, there's really a lot of people saying that he (Hill) doesn't deserve to be the No. 1 player. It shocked me a little but. Me personally, I think it's well deserved. You have guys who have to change their whole defense because of him. He's been around for a minute and he's a guy that's hard to guard. He's going to present a challenge every time. Like I said, I think he deserved it."- Sauce Gardner on Tyreek Hill
Gardner knows all about trying to stop Hill from making plays. Give the youngster credit, though, as he has surely impressed in trying to slow Cheetah down. However, that doesn't mean Hill hasn't put on a show against Gang Green when they've met.
In 2023 during the first Dolphins vs. Jets clash, Hill posted nine receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown. Hill would go on to miss the second game between the two, a 30-0 Miami win, due to injury.
This season, another monster year will surely be on the way for Hill. Gardner is ready to see him do his thing and back his No. 1 ranking. However, Sauce is surely hoping he doesn't ball out whenever he's on the other side of the field - that's a given.