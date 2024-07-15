Watch Tyreek Hill push for Tua Tagovailoa to land his Dolphins mega-deal
By Brian Miller
Tyreek Hill isn't buying into the Tua Tagovailoa narrative, and once again, he is standing up for his quarterback. This time, he spoke with SportsCenter and was asked about his quarterback. Tyreek quickly came to his defense.
HIll believes that Tagovailoa should be one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, but he was also jokingly saying that the Dolphins need to, "save some room for me." That elicited laughter from the SC hosts. All in all, though, the WR1 wants his QB to get his bag:
Tyreek Hill is ready to see Tua Tagovailoa land his monster extension
Hill continues to have to advocate for his quarterback. The media does not hold a high opinion of him, and as Hill points out in the interview, the excuses, from having Hill as his WR to Mike McDaniel calling the system, have left the signal-caller with a negative impression from a lot of people.
There has been no movement of an extension and the last reports indicated that Tagovailoa and the Dolphins remain at odds. The Dolphins are still holding firm in their belief that Tua should not be paid more than $50 million, while Tua's camp remains steadfast that they should be in the $55 million range.
Since his arrival in Miami, Hill has been standing firm on his opinions about Tagovailoa. He called him the most accurate quarterback in the NFL after working with him during his first offseason with the Dolphins. Tagovailoa is considered to be one of the more accurate passers in the league.
While the Dolphins and Tagovailoa continue to negotiate, Hill himself is looking to get a new deal. He has two years left on his contract, but has watched as other wide receivers have been paid more than him. There have been recent indications that the Dolphins are open to extending Hill, but first, they need to deal with their star QB.