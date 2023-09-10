Week 1 Preview: Miami Dolphins vs. Los Angeles Chargers
The Dolphins will kick off their season this Sunday afternoon when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
After an early exit from the playoffs last year, both Miami and the LA Chargers are ready to start their new seasons fresh.
Looking Back At Their Last Meeting
Dec. 11, 2022 was the last time these two teams met.
The Chargers defense was short-handed. Derwin James, Joey Bosa, and J.C. Jackson were absent due to injuries.
Despite that, the Chargers pulled off an incredible performance and got themselves closer to a spot in the playoffs with a 23-17 win.
Justin Herbert gave his best performance in that game, recording 39 completions out of 51 attempts for 367 yards and a touchdown. Tua Tagovailoa, on the other hand, made only 10 completions out of 28 attempts for 147 yards and a touchdown.
What People Can Expect
Both the Dolphins and Chargers offense are two of the top offensive teams of the league.
Tagovailoa will lead his team to the field where he will be joined by one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Waddle is currently dealing with an oblique injury, but he is slated to play in the season opener.
Meanwhile, Herbert will have Austin Ekeler in his corner. He has been one of the top running backs in both the Chargers and the NFL.
Ekeler racked up huge numbers in the last two seasons. He recorded a combined total of 410 carries for 1,826 yards.
There is no doubt a battle of offensives will take place when you think about it.
The Chargers defense won't be short-handed like last time, so expect to see them at full force. The duo of Bosa and Khalil Mack will be a major challenge for the Dolphins offense.
Speaking of defense, you can expect Christian Wilkins back on the Dolphins alongside Xavien Howard and more. At lease he'll be able to get another season in with the team while his contract negotiations are on hold.
Dolphins fans can only hope that all of the defense can do their best to keep Ekeler and the rest of the Chargers at bay. Otherwise, this game could end up the way it did last year.
How and When to Watch:
When: Sunday, Sept. 10th
Kickoff time: 4:25 PM EST
Channel: CBS