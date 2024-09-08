What channel is the Dolphins game on today? Latest on how to watch Dolphins in Week 1
By Brian Miller
When the Miami Dolphins take the field today at Hard Rock Stadium against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it will officially end the team's long offseason of not playing meaningful football.
The NFL kicked off the 2024 season on Thursday night with another game on Friday, but Sunday is when the full slate of games finally gets delivered.
In today's NFL, it is often hard to follow along with where games are being televised. More than three networks now cover the league. It was so much simpler when it was FOX, CBS, and ESPN. Now, you need to know if it is Amazon Prime, Peacock, NBC, FOX, CBS, ESPN, and of course, YouTube TV, where Sunday ticket now resides.
Today's Dolphins vs. Jaguars Game Details
Game Time
Time Zone
Kickoff Time
Eastern
1 p.m.
Central
Noon
Mountain
11 a.m.
Pacific
10 a.m.
Alaska
8 a.m.
Hawaii
7 a.m.
Remember to set your reminders for 12:30 ET at the latest and check your viewing options well before kick off. Testing your login credentials as needed will help insure you are not scrambling just before the game starts and will allow you to solve unforeseen issues.
TV Channel Information
National Broadcast
- CBS
To find what channel your local CBS channel, click the search option of your television provider and search CBS.
The opening weekend game will be regionally covered on CBS in all of Florida, most of Alabama, South Carolina, the eastern part of Tennessee, and all of Georgia, except in the Atlanta area.
Local Broadcast Options
Location
Channel
Miami/Fort Laudedale
WFOR/WBFS
Orlando
WFTV/WRDQ
Fort Myers
WINK
Streaming Options
Most NFL games can be streamed using Apple TV, ROKU, or another television plugin device. Simply install the application on the device.
- Services like Fubo will allow you to stream out-of-market games with a subscription
- YouTube TV is the carrier for subscription based Sunday Ticket
- Smart televisions typically come with the most popular apps already installed
CBS local broadcasts can also be watched with a subscription on Paramount+, but local broadcast rules apply and you will not get out-of-area coverage.