What the Dolphins latest roster moves means for multiple veteran players
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins made two roster moves when rookies reported for the start of training camp. These moves could impact the Dolphins roster, especially veterans hoping to stick on the final 53-man roster.
Tahj Washington was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list. Washington remains a longshot to make the roster, but Miami tends to keep its draft picks, and now Washington could lose valuable practice time. This could be a case of him not passing his physical or a conditioning test.
If Washington does miss time, it will open the door for River Cracraft. Cracraft is on the fringe right now, as he will battle with Erik Ezukanma and both Tahj and Malik Washington. Miami is likely to carry only six WRs into the start of the season.
Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Odell Beckham, and Braxton Berrios will be the top four. If Miami keeps six, only two spots remain for Malik Washington, Cracraft, and Ezukanma. The Dolphins won't start real practices until the veterans report, so this is something that may end up being nothing at all.
On the other side of the ball, undrafted rookie safety Mark Perry will also miss a bit of time as he landed on the active/non-football injury list. Perry is a long shot to make the team, but Miami did see enough of his college tape to give him $15,000 as a signing bonus and then $150,000 guaranteed on a rookie deal. Now that he can't practice, it will be interesting to see what happens next.
The Dolphins were hoping that Perry could add depth to an otherwise weak position. Miami has two true starters in Jevon Holland and Jordan Poyer, but the depth is a little thin beyond them. Miami drafted Patrick McMorris in Round 6 and signed veteran Marcus Maye to help.
With Perry out for an unknown period of time, the Dolphins may have to look at using Nik Needham or Elijah Campbell as safeties. On the other hand, Chris Grier could end up going after someone in free agency too.