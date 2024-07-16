Dolphins draft pick starting camp on PUP list hurts his chances of making roster
It wouldn't be a Miami Dolphins summer without even more injury news arriving before the start of training camp. With the rookies reporting first, there's plenty of excitement over how the youngsters will be able to perform leading up to Week 1.
However, it's totally up in the air when we'll get our first look at wide receiver Tahj Washington. Taken in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, Washington already had a bit of a mountain to climb to make the 53-man roster. With him being placed on the active/physically unable to perform list, it's only going to huge his chances of sticking around once the season-opener gets here:
Dolphins rookie Tahj Washington has been placed on the PUP list
It's unknown at this time what kind of injury/issue is preventing Washington from being able to practice, but the timing could not be worse. The Dolphins rookie just reported for the start of training camp, an exciting time for all the Year 1 players.
There are going to be countless eyes on first-round pick Chop Robinson and rightfully so. However, all the other guys already in South Florida are going to look to make a name for themselves too before they're joined in town by the veterans.
The Dolphins are loaded at wide receiver, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Odell Beckham Jr. With so much depth behind those three, Washington is on the outside looking in for a WR spot, but the hope was that he'd be able to make a difference on special teams.
No one knows how much action he'll miss, but this is not a good start to camp for him. The more time Washington's off the field, the more likely it will become that he won't be suited up on Sept. 8 vs. Jacksonville and that he'll probably end up on the practice squad. There's time for that to change, but things have become complicated for the seventh-rounder.