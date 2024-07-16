What to expect with the Miami Dolphins rookies reporting for training camp
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins training center in Miami Gardens will start seeing activity soon. The practice fields, which have been empty since June when minicamp and OTAs were in session, will begin to see men once again. That's because Dolphins rookies, including first-round pick Chop Robinson, are in town for their start of training camp.
Fans will not be in attendance and will need to rely on the media for any sessions. The veterans will return to the facility on July 23 and from there, the countdown to the start of the season will officially begin.
What fans should expect from the first week of rookies reporting
Dolphins fans should not expect any hitting. Players will practice in shells when they are on the field. The coaches will begin a deeper install of the playbook and of course, conditioning drills will be a big part of camp's start. Most of the first couple of days will be reserved for physicals and class work with again, conditioning practice and playbook installation on the field.
Leading up to when the veterans arrive for training camp, the rookies will get acclimated to how the Dolphins operate and get up to speed as best they can so that when the vets do make their way to town, the practices can ramp up.
The first open practice for fans will take place five days after the veterans report on Sunday, July 28. The Dolphins will host a "Back Together" weekend. In all, the Dolphins will have 13 practices open for the public, but tickets are needed. They are free if you can find them, but they have been sold out for a while. One practice, Aug. 2, will be open only to season ticket holders. Three practices will be joint sessions with the Falcons (two days) and the Commanders (one day).