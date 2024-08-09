What time is the Miami Dolphins vs. Atlanta Falcons game tonight?
By Brian Miller
The Miami Dolphins will host the Atlanta Falcons tonight in preseason football. It will be the first game for each team. The 2024 NFL season is officially here for Dolphins fans and it's about time things have arrived.
Tonight's game will kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium at 7:00 p.m. ET. The stadium will open four hours prior to kickoff for tailgating. The Green Lot opens five hours prior. Gates into the stadium will not open until two hours prior to kickoff.
The Dolphins and Falcons have hosted joint practices this week, with two sessions at the Dolphins' practice facility in Miami Gardens, next to Hard Rock. This week, the teams got into a couple of fights, so this game will ease some of the tension that was built up.
The Dolphins will play the first of two home games at Hard Rock Stadium
Miami and Atlanta both will not likely play their starters. The Dolphins will not be playing Tua Tagovailoa. The franchise QB signed his contract extension only two weeks ago as training camp was starting.
Tonight's game will be televised locally on CBS, and out-of-state viewers can subscribe to a service like fubo.TV or NFL+ to watch it live. Radio broadcasts are also an option in some areas for people to stay caught up with the action.
Following tonight's game, the Dolphins will host the Commanders next week for joint sessions ahead of their Week 2 preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium. They will then travel to Tampa for the final game. The regular schedule will kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars at home on Sept. 8 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The Dolphins' first game under the lights in the regular season will be in Week 2 at home against the Bills for Thursday Night Football.