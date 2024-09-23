What went right, what went wrong for the Dolphins vs. Seahawks in Week 3
Although the Miami Dolphins would be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday at Seattle, head coach Mike McDaniel and his staff had a few extra days to get ready for their first road game of the season.
Judging by the 24-3 result, it didn't appear that the 'Fins did much showing up at all in what amounted to a second consecutive 21-point loss.
What went right: Defense overcame horrible start, but…
Yes, it is somewhat of a reach. Anthony Weaver's unit had no answers in the first quarter for a Seattle offense that reached the end zone twice and rolled up 151 total yards on just 15 offensive plays. That's easy and disappointing math, and a disturbing 10.1 yards per play surrendered by the 'Fins. Nearly half of that came on Seahawks' wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's 71-yard TD reception on the final play of the quarter.
Seattle finished with 370 total yards in the 21-point victory. They were limited to 72 yards in the second quarter, and 51 plays in the third quarter. Weaver's unit held down the fort for as long as possible, but eventually this group obviously wore down. In the fourth quarter, Mike Macdonald's team embarked on an impressive 13-play, 98-yard march that culminated with Zach Charbonnet's second TD run of the game.
What went wrong: Bankrupt running attack
Yes, McDaniel's club was down Raheem Mostert for the second straight week, meaning De'Von Achane would once again have to shoulder the load out of the backfield. However, the Dolphins really didn't make a big effort when it came to the ground attack. That was somewhat surprising considering the commitment they made to running the ball (34 attempts for 139 yards) in last week's clash with the Bills.
There was no sense of that whatsoever on Sunday in the Pacific Northwest. There were eight attempts for 38 yards in the first two quarters and 10 carries for 27 yards in the second half. Achane finished the game with 11 attempts for 30 yards, and almost half of that came on a 13-yard run. It was also Miami's longest running play of the game. When 38 of your 56 offensive plays are pass plays, you are likely in trouble.
What went wrong: Porous pass protection
For any number of reasons, the Dolphins' offensive line has been a big disappointment to date. General manager Chris Grier addressed this unit this offseason. Through three games, the starting lineup has remained intact: Left tackle Terron Armstead, left guard Robert Jones, center Aaron Brewer, right guard Liam Eichenberg, and right tackle Austin Jackson. In Week 1, all five starters played every offensive snap.
Jones missed some time in the loss to Buffalo. Armstead has missed considerable action each of the last two contests and was limited to only 20 plays at Seattle. His absence was felt on Sunday as Dolphins quarterbacks Skylar Thompson (5) and Tim Boyle (1) were dropped a total of six times. Miami has allowed 11 sacks in three games, after finishing tied for fourth in the NFL in fewest sacks allowed (31) in 2023.
What went wrong: Few explosive plays
When it was all said and done, the Dolphins (56) ran only four fewer offensive plays than the Seahawks (60). The difference was that Seattle rolled up 370 total yards, a solid average of 6.2 yards per play. Meanwhile, McDaniel's team gained a mere 205 total yards, a dismal 3.7 yards per attempt. That was quite a dip from their previous outing, albeit in a loss to the Bills, when they averaged 4.7 yards per play.
Of those 205 total yards, 30 came on a pass from Boyle to wide receiver Dee Eskridge in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter, Thompson and Achane combined for a 22-yard pass completion. That's it as far as the Miami offense in terms of 20-yard plays. There was also a 23-yard gain in the first quarter after an eight-yard catch by Jaylen Waddle—but that was aided by a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty.
What went wrong: Dreadful third- and fourth-down efficiency
The Dolphins had their ups and downs in these areas the first two weeks of the season. In the comeback win over the Jaguars, McDaniel's team finished 8-of-16 on third down, although the Dolphins were 0-for-2 on fourth down. In last week's home loss to the Bills, Miami was pretty adequate on third down (7-of-15), miserable on fourth (1-of-5). It added up to a combined 48.4 percent on third downs the first two weeks.
Talk about a disaster. On Sunday against the Seahawks, the Dolphins were an abysmal 1-of-12 in terms of third-down conversions. That's a ridiculous 8.3 percentage. Miami also failed three times on fourth down. Is it any wonder that the team couldn't find the end zone this past weekend? Regardless of who has been behind center, the Dolphins have now gone seven consecutive quarters without scoring a touchdown.