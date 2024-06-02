Which Dolphins QB will join Tua Tagovailoa on the 53-man roster to open 2024?
By Brian Miller
Following training camp this summer, the Miami Dolphins will have to release enough players to reach the final 53 for the 2024 roster. As you already know, Mike McDaniel and Co. are not going to be able to keep each quarterback around.
In this pre-training camp, post-2024 NFL Draft prediction of the 53-man roster, we are going to look at how a new league rule could potentially allow the Dolphins to make a roster release at quarterback.
The Dolphins will enter the 2024 season with Tua Tagovailoa clearly in command of the offense. He will enter his fifth NFL season with high expectations. The question is, who will join him on the roster in 2024? The easiest answer would be Mike White and Skylar Thompson, but it isn't as easy this year.
Which quarterback will join Tua Tagovailoa on the Dolphins 53-man roster this summer?
The league changed a roster rule at the QB position not long ago. Teams can now dress their practice squad quarterback weekly to serve as the emergency quarterback. This means all teams only need to carry two QBs on their active roster.
Some teams will carry three because they have to be wary of another team potentially poaching the third quarterback off waivers or attempting to sign them off the practice squad. The latter is unlikely for the Dolphins, but if Miami were to release one of their backups, another team could claim them.
The Dolphins may have a better shot of releasing Skylar Thompson and signing him to the practice squad. Compared to Mike White, Thompson is the least likely to be claimed on waivers. That being said, releasing White would save the Dolphins $3.5 million in cap space.
This could prove to be important if the Dolphins need money to replace an injured player during camp or before the season starts. For now, the logical choice is Thompson being released and White winning the QB2 job. Could Chris Grier bring in a veteran in a surprise move? It seems unlikely.
Post-draft 53-man roster prediction: Tagovailoa and White.