Which jerseys are the Dolphins wearing today in Week 1 vs. Jaguars?
By Brian Miller
Miami Dolphins fans love to know which uniform the team will wear every week. For some who attend the games live, being able to match the jerseys on the field is a popular option.
This week, the Dolphins will wear the ice-white jerseys in their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It's a full home-field white uniform that includes their jerseys and pants. The "all-white" look is a popular choice for fans, but it still channels the dream of someday wearing their retro uniforms full-time.
Miami's choice in uniform is always a hot topic on social media outlets, and this often leads to CEO Tom Garfinkel being tagged with a response calling for permanent throwbacks.
Dolphins to open season with all-white uniform vs. Jaguars
As the home team, the Dolphins get the benefit of choosing their uniforms. And with temperatures set to hit 89 degrees, it makes sense to wear lighter colors.
The Jaguars announced they will wear their teal jerseys with white pants and white non-striped socks. They will also have to stand directly in the sun while on the sideline.
Miami will wear throwbacks twice this year. The first will come in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills in primetime. Miami will wear them again against the Packers in Green Bay later in the season.
It will be an interesting in-state battle that could have late-season playoff implications should the two teams face a head-to-head situation for playoff seeding.
The Dolphins will open the stadium for tailgaters around 9 a.m., four hours before kickoff. The stadium itself will open two hours before kickoff. Fans can enter the stadium and watch pre-game warmups. Tailgating takes place across the parking lots and other lots around the area that are not actually in the stadium. Parking passes are encouraged prior to the game.
If you are hoping to match the Dolphins' uniforms on gameday, the team store will open shortly before the stadium doors open.