Who are the announcers and referees for Patriots vs. Dolphins today?
By Ryan Heckman
Week 5 of the NFL season is upon us and will feature one of those games where something has got to give, as they say. The Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots in a matchup where records are identical at 1-3 and each team has been losers of three straight contests.
The Dolphins are hurting at many positions, but most significantly the quarterback position, and are getting set to start veteran Tyler Huntley for another game, as Tua Tagovailoa is still working his way back from injury. Miami is in desperate need of a win if they're going to hold onto any possible playoff hope for the remainder of the year.
Meanwhile, the Patriots don't have an injury at quarterback, but they might have a controversy brewing. Veteran Jacoby Brissett very well could be nearing his benching in favor of rookie first-round pick Drake Maye, and if the Dolphins defense steps up this weekend, they could be a reason why that switch ultimately happens.
For fans wanting a little more detail on today's game such as the announcers and referee crew, we've got you covered.
Announcers for Patriots vs. Dolphins
- Lead Play-by-Play Announcer: Chris Myers
- Color Commentator: Mark Sanchez
- Sideline Reporter: Kristina Pink
Fans get a real treat in this one where Chris Myers will be the lead alongside Mark Sanchez. Myers has been with FOX since 1998 and has covered a broad spectrum of events including the Super Bowl, the World Series, The Masters, the US Open, the NBA Finals, the NCAA Final Four, the Triple Crown, the Daytona 500 and the Olympics.
Sanchez, meanwhile, has been with FOX since 2021 after wrapping up a 10-year NFL career which saw him play for a total of six teams, most famously the New York Jets, who drafted him in the first round back in 2009.
Referees for Patriots vs. Dolphins
Head Referee (Crew Chief): Adrian Hill
Adrian Hill has been with the league since 2010, which means this marks his 15th season on the job. Despite all of the experience, Hill does come with having caused trauma in the past, particularly for Detroit Lions fans.
Back in January of 2021, Hill flagged Lions defender Tracy Walker for roughing the passer on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The call came on a 4th-and-goal and Minnesota would go on to score a touchdown after getting another shot. The Lions would lose the game by two points and Hill's reputation will forever be marked with an asterisk because of the "phantom call."
Full Officiating Crew
- Umpire: Roy Ellison
- Down Judge: David Oliver
- Line Judge: Greg Bradley
- Field Judge: Tra Boger
- Side Judge: Clay Reynard
- Back Judge: Greg Steed
- Replay Official: Kevin Stine
- Replay Assistant: Desiree Abrams
Time and Channel for Patriots vs. Dolphins
Date: Sunday Oct. 6
Time: 1:00 pm E.T.
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA
Channel: FOX