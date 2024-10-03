Updated Dolphins injury report for Week 5 offers hope after awful injury luck
By Brian Miller
Despite losing Jaelen Phillips for the season, the Miami Dolphins' injury report is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 5.
When Jaelan Phillips pulled up during a play against the Tennessee Titans, he knew something was wrong. Everyone else did, too, when he slammed his helmet on the sidelines. The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that Phillips would be done for the year with a knee injury, but his issues are just the beginning for a team already dealing with problems.
Forget about the quarterback controversy or the Tua Tagovailoa timeline to return, the Dolphins have several injury concerns in Week 5. The good news is that five players on the injury report practiced in full on Thursday.
Player
Injury
Wed.
Thu.
Fri.
Status
Jordan Poyer, S
Shin
DNP
DNP
-
-
Braxton Berrios, WR
Ankle
LP
LP
-
-
David Long Jr., LB
Hamstring
LP
LP
-
-
Raheem Mostert, RB
Chest
LP
LP
-
-
Emmanuel Ogbah, LB
NIR/Rest
-
LP
-
-
Duke Riley, LB
Hamstring
LP
LP
-
-
Skylar Thompson, QB
Ribs
LP
LP
-
-
Malik Washington, WR
Quadricep
LP
LP
-
-
Terron Armstead, T
Concussion
LP
FP
-
-
Odell Beckham Jr., WR
Knee
FP
FP
-
-
Kendall Fuller, CB
Concussion
LP
FP
-
-
Cam Smith, CB
Hamstring
FP
FP
-
-
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB
Knee
LP
FP
-
-
Odell Beckham Jr. logs another full practice for Dolphins ahead of Week 5
The Dolphins had only one player outside of Phillips who did not practice: Jordan Poyer, who has a shin injury. Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller are still in the concussion protocol but upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday. David Long Jr. and Duke Riley both have hamstring issues, and Malik Washington is still limited with a quad injury.
Odell Beckham Jr. was on the field for a walkthrough session on Wednesday and practiced again on Thursday. Beckham looks set to make his Dolphins debut after practicing in full to start the week.
The Dolphins are also keeping an eye on Jeff Wilson Jr., who hurt his knee during pregame warm-ups last Monday. The Dolphins are still without Raheem Mostert, who has missed the last three games with a chest injury. He remains a limited participant. Hopefully, he can make his return for Sunday's clash with the New England Patriots.
At quarterback, Skylar Thompson remains limited, but there is no uncertainty at quarterback after Mike McDaniel already announced that Tyler Huntley will start this week against the Patriots.