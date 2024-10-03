Phin Phanatic
Updated Dolphins injury report for Week 5 offers hope after awful injury luck

This Dolphins finally have some good news.

By Brian Miller

Miami Dolphins wide receivers Jaylen Waddle Odell Beckham Jr.
Miami Dolphins wide receivers Jaylen Waddle Odell Beckham Jr. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Despite losing Jaelen Phillips for the season, the Miami Dolphins' injury report is trending in the right direction ahead of Week 5.

When Jaelan Phillips pulled up during a play against the Tennessee Titans, he knew something was wrong. Everyone else did, too, when he slammed his helmet on the sidelines. The Miami Dolphins announced on Wednesday that Phillips would be done for the year with a knee injury, but his issues are just the beginning for a team already dealing with problems.

Forget about the quarterback controversy or the Tua Tagovailoa timeline to return, the Dolphins have several injury concerns in Week 5. The good news is that five players on the injury report practiced in full on Thursday.

Player

Injury

Wed.

Thu.

Fri.

Status

Jordan Poyer, S

Shin

DNP

DNP

-

-

Braxton Berrios, WR

Ankle

LP

LP

-

-

David Long Jr., LB

Hamstring

LP

LP

-

-

Raheem Mostert, RB

Chest

LP

LP

-

-

Emmanuel Ogbah, LB

NIR/Rest

-

LP

-

-

Duke Riley, LB

Hamstring

LP

LP

-

-

Skylar Thompson, QB

Ribs

LP

LP

-

-

Malik Washington, WR

Quadricep

LP

LP

-

-

Terron Armstead, T

Concussion

LP

FP

-

-

Odell Beckham Jr., WR

Knee

FP

FP

-

-

Kendall Fuller, CB

Concussion

LP

FP

-

-

Cam Smith, CB

Hamstring

FP

FP

-

-

Jeff Wilson Jr., RB

Knee

LP

FP

-

-

Odell Beckham Jr. logs another full practice for Dolphins ahead of Week 5

The Dolphins had only one player outside of Phillips who did not practice: Jordan Poyer, who has a shin injury. Terron Armstead and Kendall Fuller are still in the concussion protocol but upgraded from limited to full practice on Thursday. David Long Jr. and Duke Riley both have hamstring issues, and Malik Washington is still limited with a quad injury.

Odell Beckham Jr. was on the field for a walkthrough session on Wednesday and practiced again on Thursday. Beckham looks set to make his Dolphins debut after practicing in full to start the week.

The Dolphins are also keeping an eye on Jeff Wilson Jr., who hurt his knee during pregame warm-ups last Monday. The Dolphins are still without Raheem Mostert, who has missed the last three games with a chest injury. He remains a limited participant. Hopefully, he can make his return for Sunday's clash with the New England Patriots.

At quarterback, Skylar Thompson remains limited, but there is no uncertainty at quarterback after Mike McDaniel already announced that Tyler Huntley will start this week against the Patriots.

feed

