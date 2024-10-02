Dolphins waste no time announcing QB starter for must-win game against Patriots
By Brian Miller
Last week, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel waited until the last day to announce who would be starting at quarterback. He isn't wasting time this week. He knows who his quarterback is going to be.
McDaniel announced that Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will make his second start despite the disastrous game he played in his first outing. We need to look at this objectively. Huntley had been in the system for less than two weeks, a system that many say is the most difficult to run in the NFL. McDaniel tried to make it simpler for his quarterback, but his plan didn't work at all.
Huntley will take the first-team reps and he needs to work on his timing with Tyreek Hill. On Monday night, he underthrew his speedy receiver and then overthrew him. Both could have been game-changing plays that put Miami in the win column.
Despite the ineptitude of the Dolphins offense, Huntley still remains the best option for the team right now. Skylar Thompson may still be hurt and Tim Boyle has yet to demonstrate an ability to run the O - that begs the question as to why he is on the roster at all.
The Dolphins are facing a "must-win" game against the Patriots
The Dolphins couldn't take advantage of the Bills loss to the Ravens Sunday night and their offense has been so horrible they are the league's worst team on that side of the ball. If the Dolphins can't win at New England, they will be 1-4 heading into the bye week.
Miami still has at least two games without Tua Tagovailoa, who will not return until Week 8. This week in Foxboro, Miami will face a tough Patriots defense before playing the Colts in Week 7. The Dolphins could easily be 1-5 when Tagovailoa returns.