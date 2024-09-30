Who are the announcers and referees for tonight's Dolphins vs. Titans game?
By Brian Miller
After two straight losses, both in rather ugly fashion, the Miami Dolphins are heading back home to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Titans, who haven't won a game since they last played the Dolphins at Hard Rock last year.
Tonight's game will be the first of two Monday Night Football games on ESPN. Miami kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET while the Lions and Seahawks start at 8:15. Miami has to get it together or risk falling further down in the division and in the AFC.
Miami will start Tyler Huntley for the first time. Huntley was plucked off the Ravens practice squad two weeks ago and the Dolphins believe he is the better choice over Tim Boyle. Tua Tagovailoa will not be eligible to return until Week 8.
Tonight's game will not feature ESPN's top broadcast crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, they will cover the Lions vs. Seahawks game.
Announcers for the Dolphins vs. Titans
- Lead play-by-play announcer: Chris Fowler
- Color commentator: Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky
- Sideline reporter: Laura Rutledge
ESPN will also have Jerry Bergman serve as the "rules analyst" for the MNF crew.
Referees for Dolphins vs. Titans
Head referee: Clete Blakeman
Blakeman has been a referee for 14 seasons.
- Umpire: Scott Campbell
- Down Judge: Dana McKenzie
- Line Judge: Julian Mapp
- Field Judge: Karina Tovar
- Side Judge: James Coleman
- Back Judge: Jonah Monroe
- Replay Official: Chad Adams
- Replay Assistant: Amber Cornell
Tovar and Cornell are both in their first NFL seasons while Campbell is in his second.
The Dolphins are two games out of first place in the AFC East at 1-2. Miami is trying to keep pace with the Bills and Jets. The Titans have yet to win a game in 2024 and as mentioned earlier have not won a game since the last time they visited Miami in 2023 when they upset the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.